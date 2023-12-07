Leeson on Loan to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder

December 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - Tate Leeson has been called up to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Adirondack is the ECHL affiliate of the Utica Comets and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. Tate has been lighting up the FPHL all season (10 games/ 10 goals/ 12 assists/ 2.2 points per game) while also playing the game with a bit of an edge (33 penalty minutes). Tate will be joining the Thunder in Glen Falls, PA today (12/7/23) and will be playing this weekend against the Worcester Railers in Worcester, MA.

Congrats to Tate from the Wolves ownership, staff, teammates and fans. Howl yeah!

Tune in to the see the Wolves take on the Elmira River Sharks (Friday) and the Danbury Hattricks (Saturday) this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2023

Leeson on Loan to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.