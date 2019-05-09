Lee Shines, Defensive Woes Plague Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Khalil Lee hit a first inning solo home run and tripled in the sixth inning to help cut the deficit to a run; but five defensive miscues harmed Northwest Arkansas in the series opener. Springfield defeated the Naturals, 7-4 on Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Northwest Arkansas (12-20) trimmed the Cardinals' lead to 3-2 after Lee's triple yielded and RBI ground-out by Gabriel Cancel, giving him 24 RBIs on the season - second-most in the Texas League. But Springfield capitalized on three errors by the Naturals in the sixth inning and took a 7-2 lead.

The fight was not done for the Naturals, though. Xavier Fernandez reached second base to lead-off the eighth inning against Springfield starter, Austin Warner (1-2, 4.94 ERA) and scored a batter later when Kort Peterson blasted a two-run home run over the right-field fence to make it a 7-4 game. It's the second home run in as many games for Peterson and his third on the season.

Relievers, Yunior Marte and Andrew Beckwith combine to pitch 2.1 innings of hitless relief, giving the offense a chance at retaliate.

Starter, Jace Vines (1-4, 4.73) saddled with the loss, allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks in his sixth start of the season.

Lee finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored and has now hit safely in six of his last seven games. His first inning home run traveled 391 feet per StatCast. It's his second home run of the season.

Game two of the four-game set is slated for 7:10 p.m. on Friday night at Hammons Field. Right-hander, Arnaldo Hernandez will make his first start of the season for the Naturals against right-hander, Harold Arauz (0-2, 8.44 ERA) countering for the Cardinals.

