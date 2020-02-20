Lee Promoted to MLB Scoring Staff

FREDERICK, MD - Another member in the Frederick Keys' press box earned a call to the big leagues. Jason Lee, the Keys' lead official scorer, has been promoted to the MLB scoring staff for the Washington Nationals this season. The Director of Athletics Communication at McDaniel College, Luke Stillson, will replace Lee as the Keys' lead official scorer this season.

"I am really excited (and a little nervous) to be called up to the major leagues - this is a goal I've had for a long time," said Lee. "Working as an MLB official scorer gives me the opportunity to be a part, however small, in recording the historical record of our great game. My time as a scorer in Frederick was crucial in my development as an official scorer. Thank you to the everybody with the Keys, and I'll see you at the ballpark!"

With the promotion, Lee joins his long-time friend Dennis Hetrick as the second MLB scorer to come from Frederick. Lee, Hetrick, and lead Nationals scorer Ben Trittipoe represent the three scorers in the MLB with ties to the Keys organization. Both Trittipoe and Hetrick scored World Series games this past fall for the Nationals.

Lee started scoring games with the Keys in 2015 after meeting Hetrick, who encouraged him to learn the craft. The California-native, who always had a passion for baseball, has worked as a stringer for STATS LLC since 1992 before scoring games. In that role, Lee covered games for the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.

Lee has been working in baseball since his time at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo College, where he worked in the sports information office and scored games as a student. After pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematics from UC San Diego, Lee became a math professor and currently teaches at Montgomery College in Rockville, MD.

