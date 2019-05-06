Lee Brice to Headline 96.3 Star Country Stage Presented by Apple Wellness at Festival Foods Shake the Lake

May 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis - The Madison Mallards and Festival Foods are excited to announce the country stage headliner and supporting acts for the 96.3 Star Country Stage presented by Apple Wellness at Festival Foods Shake the Lake, as Lee Brice, Dylan Scott, and Dylan Schneider. Now in its fifth year, the free community celebration is planned for Saturday, June 29, 2019.

When it comes to Lee Brice's new self-titled album's sound, you can blame Aunt Henrietta. When you dig into Lee Brice, with its thick grooves, the squalling guitars, the tumbling drums, sheets of steamy B-3 organ and wide open vocals, the two time CMA/ACM/Grammy Song of the Year nominee takes listeners to church, school, home and out on a Saturday night. For a man known for raucous live shows and contemplative songs, there's a whole lot of gospel driving his fourth album.

"My Aunt Henrietta had the groove," he says. "She could play one note, and pierce your heart. She played the piano, and when she played she was black - and I didn't know it, or think about it. I was so sheltered, I didn't understand; it was just church music - and it felt good! It coulda been Ray Charles, too, but it was all over her playing."

It's all over Brice's self-titled new record, too, which serves as a homecoming and a homing device on the essence of what's defined the man whose written hits for Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and the Eli Young Band, who had their breakout single with "Crazy Girl." There's a newfound simplicity to tracks like the real life "Songs In The Kitchen," the soul searching "What Keeps Me Up At Night," the loving reality check "Boy" and self-recognizing "I Don't Smoke," which scrapes Brice's music to the bone and features guitars by Warren Haynes.

Dylan Scott and Dylan Schneider will be the supporting acts on the 96.3 Star Country Stage presented by Apple Wellness, read more about the artists at ShaketheLake.org. HAIRBALL was also recently announced as the headliner for the Metro Family Rock Stage presented by Metro Kia and Metro Ford of Madison. Both stages will have standing room only space, available on a first come, first served basis. Admission to the event is free. All music will conclude at 10:00 PM, when Wisconsin's largest fireworks display, the Festival Foods Fireworks show, will begin. Reeseville, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Pyrotechnics, will conduct the fireworks show. The company is one of just a few manufacturers of display fireworks left in the United States, and Festival Foods Shake the Lake is honored to present its custom work.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Festival Foods Shake the Lake

When: Saturday, June 29, 2019

Fireworks Rain Date: Sunday, June 30, 2019

Time: The event and live music start at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Location: John Nolen Drive from Broom Street to Blair Street

Website: ShakeTheLake.org

