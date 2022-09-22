LECOM Park to Host Battle of the Badges September 27

BRADENTON, Fla. - On Tuesday, September 27, LECOM Park will host its annual "Battle of the Badges" charity game between the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bradenton Police Department.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Tickets for the game are $10, with proceeds split between foundations for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bradenton Police Department. The Pirates organization will also make a donation to the winning team.

"We're excited to host this year's Battle of the Badges, and we can't wait for folks in the community to enjoy an evening of fun while supporting our local law enforcement officials," said Jeff Podobnik, Pirates Vice President of Florida and Dominican Operations.

Parking for guests is free, and the LECOM Park concession stand will be open throughout the evening.

For more information on the Battle of the Badges, please email Craig Warzecha at Craig.Warzecha@pirates.com or call (941) 747-3031.

