Leake Silences Mosaic with Go Ahead TD
August 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Javon takes it 51 yards on the ground to give his team the lead early in the 4th quarter
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 3, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.