League One Volleyball Unveils 'LOVB Essentials'

Published on September 18, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







For decades, tall volleyball players have had to size up into men's apparel, while shorter athletes struggled with sleeves and inseams that never fit quite right.

Until now.

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today revealed 'LOVB Essentials', a fleece-based apparel collection designed to meet the needs of volleyball athletes across heights and positions.

Shop the collection

LOVB Essentials delivers hybrid-fit sweatshirts and sweatpants designed specifically for volleyball athletes - from 5'5" to 6'5" - with the tailored lengths and proportions the sport demands-creating a purpose-built uniform that doesn't sacrifice comfort or style.

'As a youth-to-pro league, we see every day how hard it can be for volleyball athletes to find pants that fit their height or sleeves the right length," said Morgan Davidge, Vice President and General Manager, LOVB Merchandising. "LOVB Essentials is about solving one of volleyball's most common challenges-delivering everyday core pieces built to fit athletes across positions and sizes, without sacrificing comfort or style."

Launching September 18, 2025 with the first installment of the collection, the first LOVB Essentials pieces include two pant styles: an ankle-length design with elastic cuffs, and a wide-leg version with slits for easy on-and-off over shoes. Available in multiple inseam lengths, the pants are designed to fit athletes from 5'5" to 6'5" and will be offered for both men and women. The collection also features oversized crewnecks, with quarter-zips and oversized and cropped hoodies dropping on September 25. To better fit taller athletes, sweatshirt sleeves will run about two inches longer than standard.

LOVB Essentials is about more than apparel-it's a reflection of LOVB's youth-to-pro mission. By listening to athletes at every level of the game, LOVB identified a universal problem and is building a solution through LOVB Essentials for everyday comfort gear that volleyball athletes have been missing. LOVB Essentials will be available for purchase on LOVB's shopping site at shop.lovb.com.

To highlight its versatility, LOVB will debut the four-part "LOVB Essentials in Action" campaign across TikTok, Instagram, its newsletters, and other digital platforms. Starting with simple sweat sets at launch, the campaign will evolve to showcase printed, embroidered, and elevated details that will drop with the third installment of the collection in mid-October.

As LOVB continues to fuel a fully connected national ecosystem centered around participation, developing talent, connecting grassroots volleyball to the professional stage, the new collection is also geared to appeal to communities of volleyball fans. With 46 million volleyball fans in the U.S., LOVB currently operates the nation's largest youth community, serving over 23,500 junior athletes and 3,000 coaches in 28 states. Building on that foundation, LOVB launched its pro league-featuring Olympic medalists and championship-winning athletes, elite coaches, and world-class staff-which will return for its second season in January 2026.







League One Volleyball Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.