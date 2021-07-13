League-Leading 8 Crosscutters Selected in the MLB Draft

A total of eight Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2021 MLB Draft. The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 612 players chosen July 11-13 in Denver, the site of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The 8 Williamsport players selected were;

LHP Eduardo Rivera - Round 11 by Oakland

INF Jacob Teter - Round 13 by Baltimore

C Michael Trautwein - Round 13 by Cincinnati

RHP Owen Holt - Round 16 by Cincinnati

INF Christian Olivo - Round 17 by Chicago (NL)

RHP Dominic Hambley - Round 18 by Chicago (NL)

RHP Tyler Uberstine - Round 19 by Boston

RHP Troy Taylor - Round 20 by Seattle

Overall, the MLB Draft League had 39 players selected in the draft with Williamsport's 8 selections leading the way. The Frederick Keys, Trenton Thunder and West Virginia Black Bears each had 7 players selected, followed by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with 6 and the State College Spikes with 4.

The Cutters are back in action at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Thursday, July 15, hosting the Frederick Keys. For tickets visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

