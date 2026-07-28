League Introduces Hawkin as Official Athlete Performance Insights Partner

Published on July 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced a multi-year partnership with Hawkin as the League's Official Athlete Performance Insights Partner. This new partnership reflects the USHL's commitment to innovation in player development.

Through this agreement, Hawkin will provide all USHL member clubs with fully validated force-measurement technology, including dual wireless force plates and the TruStrength dynamometer, along with League-wide cloud access to measure athlete performance, annual combine testing, custom reporting, and on-demand support.

"Our athletes deserve the best tools available as they pursue NCAA and professional hockey careers," said USHL President and Commissioner, Glenn Hefferan. "Hawkin brings world-class technology and expertise that will elevate development across the league. This partnership reflects our forward-thinking approach and our commitment to investing in the future of player development."

Hawkin is the only fully validated force plate solution trusted by the NFL Combine and NBA Combine, used across top leagues including MLB, NHL, and the Premier League, and by NCAA universities. With league-wide adoption, the USHL is embracing a unified approach to performance data collection- delving deeper into the 'athlete engine' and strengthening its talent identification efforts. Hawkin's technology helps identify imbalances, monitor longitudinal trends, and support individualized training plans that enhance performance and reduce injury risk.

"We are proud to partner with the USHL and support the league's mission to advance athlete performance," said North American Director of Sales at Hawkin, Noah Sol. "Our technology is built for real-world environments, and we look forward to helping USHL teams streamline data collection, enhance decision-making, and unlock deeper insights into player development."

The USHL continues to invest in technologies that elevate athlete development, enhance safety, and modernize league operations.







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