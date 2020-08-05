League Delays the Start of the 2020-2021 Season

August 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, GA - The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, has approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The anticipated start date is December 4, 2020, for a full 72-Game Schedule.

"We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey."

In accordance with federal, state, and local health officials, the Infinite Energy Center will take added measures and precautions to ensure the health and safety of guests. Learn more about the arena's guidelines and procedures here.

"This is a unique position for not only our team, but every organization in the world of sports," said Gladiators team president Jerry James. "We fully support the ECHL's decision to delay the start of the regular season, and look forward to working with the Infinite Energy Center to ensure the health and safety of all fans, players, and staff."

Stay tuned to atlantagladiators.com and the Gladiators' social media channels for updates on the 2020-2021 ECHL regular season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.