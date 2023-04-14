Leadoff Homer, Dominant Pitching Leads Mussels to 5-1 Win

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jorel Ortega led off the game with a home run and the Mussels' pitching tossed a three-hitter Friday, leveling the series with a decisive 5-1 win over the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Fort Myers (4-3) starter Cory Lewis (1-1) limited the Threshers (4-3) to just two hits over five outstanding innings. Lewis struck out eight batters, the highest total by any Mussels pitcher this season. He threw a season-high 14 knuckleballs, striking out the side with them in the third.

Juan Mendez followed Lewis and rolled through two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while fanning one. Former Threshers lefty Gabriel Yanez slammed the door against his old team, striking out four the six batters he faced.

After Ortega led off the game with his first professional dinger, Lewis and Threshers starter Alex McFarlane (0-2) traded zeroes until the fourth inning. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Mikey Perez was hit by a pitch and stole second and third. After a walk to Maddux Houghton, Dalton Shuffield shot an RBI single into right field to make it 2-0 Fort Myers.

The Threshers quickly responded with a long solo home run from catcher Caleb Ricketts.

The score remained 2-1 until the top of the seventh. With one out, Houghton and Shuffield both pulled singles into left field. After a walk loaded the bases, Ortega dropped a base hit into left to make it 3-1. Yohander Martinez then worked an eight-pitch walk to extend the lead to 4-1. Carlos Aguiar followed with a sacrifice fly to right to cap the scoring at 5-1 Mighty Mussels.

The Mussels will go for their third straight win against Clearwater on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jose Olivares will make his Low-A debut, opposed by LHP Samuel Aldegheri of the Threshers. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

