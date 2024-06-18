Sports stats



Charlotte Independence

Leading the Comeback: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.: USL League One Player of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video


Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central