Leading the Charge: Las Vegas Lights FC's Khori Bennett Is USL Championship Player of the Week
September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 26 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a pair of goals in a historic 3-2 victory for the Lights against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.
