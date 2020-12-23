Leading Scorer Parkkonen Returns

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Patrik Parkkonen.

Parkkonen, 27, returns to Wichita after leading the team in scoring a year ago. The Porvoo, Finland native registered 45 points (8g, 37a) in 56 games for the Thunder and was also third in the league in scoring for defensemen. Parkkonen also earned a call-up to the AHL's Chicago Wolves where he appeared in two games.

Last season was his first time back in North America since 2011-12. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound defenseman played two seasons for the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. Parkkonen collected 33 points (7g, 26a) in 110 games in his two seasons with the Tigers. He returned to his native country to finish his junior career and turned pro in 2015-16, signing with Lausitzer Fuchse (DEL2). In 2016-17, he led all defensemen in assists (38) and points (50) and played in the EBEL for Orli Znojmo in 2018-19, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.

Wichita is off until Saturday, December 26 when the Thunder heads to Independence, MO for the first time this season to face the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

