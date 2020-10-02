Leading Goal Scorer Bowen Re-Signs for 2020-21 Season

October 2, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC - After a season that saw Brian Bowen score 30 goals in a shortened season and make the All-SPHL First Team, Bowen is coming back to Fayetteville.

The 6'0â³, 220 lb goal scorer was acquired by Fayetteville in 2018 and the scoring did not stop.

Brian was the leading goal scorer in the entire SPHL, netting 30 goals in a COVID-19 shortened season. With 58 total points, Bowen was a main factor to the Marksmen success this past season.

"Bowen is a one of a kind player." said Head Coach Cory Melkert "Scoring comes naturally to him and his compete level is always through the roof. He was a leader on our team on and off the ice. Bo was one guy I knew I had to have back and we're very excited to get him back in Fayetteville."

Bowen returns to a Marksmen team who comes back for a third year in Fayetteville.

"I'm super excited to be back for Cory's first year. He's a great coach and he is part of the reason I had the season I had." said Bowen "We have unfinished business and we're hoping we can get most of the gang back together and show the league what we were looking to do before the season ended."

BE SOCIAL

Follow the Marksmen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and information surrounding the team. Search and follow "Marksmen Hockey" for behind-the-scenes content, player and coaches interviews, and much more!

The Fayetteville Marksmen are veteran owned and operated by Union Pro Hockey Group and play their home games at Crown Coliseum. The Marksmen are a committed community asset, designed to provide premium entertainment to families and individuals in Cumberland County and surrounding areas.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.