Lead with Your Heart: Portland Hearts of Pine's Inaugural Season: the Experience

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







One of a record-breaking five expansion teams that kicked off in USL League One this season, Portland Hearts of Pine has made an instant impact on the American soccer landscape thanks to its trendy brand, local impact and historic debut. In the latest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit with members of the independent supporters' group, Dirigo Union, along with a handful of Hearts players and staff, to learn more about what has made Maine's first professional soccer team an immediate success around New England and across the United States. The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 3, Ep. 3.







