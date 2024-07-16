Sports stats



Lead the Pack!: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Junior Etou Is USL Championship Player of the Week

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 19 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Junior Etou voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded a pair of goals in the Hounds' 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
