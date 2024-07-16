Lead the Pack!: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Junior Etou Is USL Championship Player of the Week
July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 19 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Junior Etou voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded a pair of goals in the Hounds' 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2024
- Jennings, Doherty Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- Michee Ngalina Named to USL Championship Team of the Week -Week 19 - Hartford Athletic
- Johan Peñaranda Named to USL Week 19 Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Albert Dikwa "Chico" Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Aaron Molloy Selected to Week 19 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Etou Named Championship Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Embracing Youth Ethos Under Robbie Neilson - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Signs Local Talent Anthony Harper to Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC at Birmingham Legion FC: July 17, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Etou Named Championship Player of the Week
- Hall of Fame Induction Ties Hounds' Past & Present
- Five-Star Hounds Fire Past Oakland
- Five-Star Hounds Fire Past Oakland in Rout
- Preview: Hounds vs. Oakland Roots SC