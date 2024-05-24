LaxMetrics Postseason: Buffalo's Championship Run
May 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
The Bandits had a remarkable run from midseason to back-to-back champions. But how did they make it happen?
Cooper Perkins breaks it down by the numbers in the season finale of LAXMetrics, powered by the NLL.
#NLL
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
