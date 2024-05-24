LaxMetrics Postseason: Buffalo's Championship Run

May 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Bandits had a remarkable run from midseason to back-to-back champions. But how did they make it happen?

Cooper Perkins breaks it down by the numbers in the season finale of LAXMetrics, powered by the NLL.

