MIDLAND - Despite five unanswered runs by Corpus Christi, the homestanding RockHounds held on for an 8-7 triumph before 2,219 fans Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (15-11) has won five in a row and nine of its last 12.

The Hooks (11-14), playing Wednesday as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, seized an early 2-1 lead on an opposite-field home run to left off the bat of Chandler Taylor.

The advantage was short-lived as the RockHounds sent 11 men to bat in the home second, chasing CC starter Brett Daniels (0-2) from the game. Midland mustered seven runs in the stanza thanks to four hits and four walks, staking itself to an 8-2 bulge.

Corpus Christi began to climb back into the contest in the third, when Jake Adams, making his season debut, sent a sac fly to center field. The Hooks had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth, but were only able to manage one run, making it 8-4 Midland.

In the sixth, Pedro Leon doubled home Grae Kessinger, and then Scott Manea served a base hit into center field, scoring Leon from second.

Brandon Lawson provided the opportunity for the comeback, authoring 4.0 innings of shutout, hitless relief. Layne Henderson penned a perfect eighth as the two Hooks relievers teamed to retire 14 of the last 15 RockHounds.

A Costes sac fly in the eighth cut the deficit to 8-7, but Zach Jackson struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Corpus Christi, down in the series two games to none, look to get back in the win column Thursday with Cesar Rosado (0-2, 6.89) on the mound. Midland is slated to counter with Brady Feigl (2-1, 4.24).

