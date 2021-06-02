Lawson Brilliant in Relief, Hounds Hold Early EdgeÃÂ
June 2, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - Despite five unanswered runs by Corpus Christi, the homestanding RockHounds held on for an 8-7 triumph before 2,219 fans Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Midland (15-11) has won five in a row and nine of its last 12.
The Hooks (11-14), playing Wednesday as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, seized an early 2-1 lead on an opposite-field home run to left off the bat of Chandler Taylor.
The advantage was short-lived as the RockHounds sent 11 men to bat in the home second, chasing CC starter Brett Daniels (0-2) from the game. Midland mustered seven runs in the stanza thanks to four hits and four walks, staking itself to an 8-2 bulge.
Corpus Christi began to climb back into the contest in the third, when Jake Adams, making his season debut, sent a sac fly to center field. The Hooks had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth, but were only able to manage one run, making it 8-4 Midland.
In the sixth, Pedro Leon doubled home Grae Kessinger, and then Scott Manea served a base hit into center field, scoring Leon from second.
Brandon Lawson provided the opportunity for the comeback, authoring 4.0 innings of shutout, hitless relief. Layne Henderson penned a perfect eighth as the two Hooks relievers teamed to retire 14 of the last 15 RockHounds.
A Costes sac fly in the eighth cut the deficit to 8-7, but Zach Jackson struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
Corpus Christi, down in the series two games to none, look to get back in the win column Thursday with Cesar Rosado (0-2, 6.89) on the mound. Midland is slated to counter with Brady Feigl (2-1, 4.24).
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 2, 2021
- Roach Allows Just 2 Runs in 5 Innings, Cardinals Fall 9-2 to Missions - Springfield Cardinals
- Lawson Brilliant in Relief, Hounds Hold Early EdgeÃÂ - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Sod Poodles Held to One Hit in Loss to RoughRiders - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Nick Pratto Honored as the Double-A Central Player of the Month for May - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Ian McKinney Named League Pitcher of the Month - Arkansas Travelers
- Former Riders Infielder Luis Marté Debuts for Miami - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wind Surge to Host Day Game on July 14th - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Back Home for Six Games, June 8-13 - Tulsa Drillers
- Missions Fall to Springfield After 5-Run First Inning - San Antonio Missions
- Martinez Dominates with 9 Strikeouts in 4-1 Naturals Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wichita Edges Travs in Series Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Latz Brilliant, Riders Take Opener over Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Win Streak Ends with Loss at NW Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Bats Back Bryce, 9-1 - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.