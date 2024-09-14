Lawrence Woods Provides a Spark in Hamilton I CFL

September 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Lawrence Woods takes it 83 yards for an amazing punt return touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.