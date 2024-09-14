Lawrence Woods Provides a Spark in Hamilton I CFL
September 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Lawrence Woods takes it 83 yards for an amazing punt return touchdown.
