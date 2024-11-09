Lawler Strikes First as Winnipeg Opens up the Scoring: CFL
November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Kenny Lawler hauls it in for a 31-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for the Blue Bombers.
