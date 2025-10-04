Lawler Starts It Strong for Hamilton: CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Kenny Lawler starts the Hamilton drive with a 24-yard grab down the sideline, then finishes it off with a 5-yard touchdown catch from Bo Levi Mitchell.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025

