Lavigne's Grand Slam and Diaz's Four Hits Pilot Grizzlies Through Storm 8-3 Saturday

August 1, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (52-25) continued their road dominance, overpowering the Lake Elsinore Storm (33-44) 8-3 Saturday night from "The Diamond." Fresno has won 13 of their last 14, 15 of their last 17 and 21 of their last 25 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff has thrown four shutouts and has allowed three runs or fewer 17 times (16-1 record). Fresno finished 21-6 in the month of July with a 15-2 away record and has not lost a road series this season (5 wins, 2 ties).

Grant Lavigne and Eddy Diaz highlighted the Grizzlies offense. The duo combined to go 6-for-10 with a grand slam, six RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. Lavigne plated Zac Veen with a single in the fifth and smoked a grand slam in the seventh. It was the first grand slam by a Fresno batter this season, giving the first baseman a career-high five RBI. Diaz enjoyed a career-best four hits and season-high three stolen bases in the victory. Diaz drove in the first run and scored two times. Julio Carreras and Joe Aeilts each relished multi-hit affairs while Veen mustered the other RBI and a pair of runs. Drew Romo lengthened his hit streak to 10 contests, the fifth Grizzlies batter to reach double-digits on the year.

Blake Goldsberry's first professional start didn't go exactly as planned. The righty chucked two innings, allowing three runs in the second. He gave way to three relievers, who stopped any more Storm damage. Anderson Pilar (4-0) secured the triumph after a career-high four scoreless frames. He permitted two hits and struck out three. Tanner Propst tossed two solid innings and Anderson Bido wrapped up the ninth with a punchout.

Lake Elsinore tallied all three of their runs in the second frame. Jack Stronach whacked a double to right, notching Jarryd Dale. Then, Euribiel Angeles provided another double, recording two runs. Lefty Gabe Morales (2-3) suffered the decision after one-plus innings of work. Luarbert Arias fanned all six batters he faced over two strong frames. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-5, GS, 5 RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (4-5, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB)

- RHP Anderson Pilar (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; win)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- DH Euribiel Angeles (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

- RF Jack Stronach (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- RHP Luarbert Arias (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 1 @ Lake Elsinore Storm, Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (2-2, 6.88) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Ruben Galindo (3-2, 4.26), 4:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies bullpen was a big reason for their success in July. Over 111 innings pitched, the relievers gave up 30 earned runs, which was good for a 2.43 ERA. Overall, the bullpen notched a 12-2 record, allowing 92 hits, 35 runs, 30 earned runs (six homers), 32 walks and 104 strikeouts through 27 July games.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.