Laval Rocket Agrees to Terms on One-Year Contracts with T.J. Melancon and Morgan Adams-Moisan

April 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - Laval Rocket general manager Larry Carriere announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2018-19) with defenseman T.J. Melancon. The club also announced the signing of forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2018-19).

Melancon suited up for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals last season, putting up good numbers in his first year in the professional ranks. The 21-year-old right-handed rearguard amassed an impressive total of 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 58 regular season contests, ranking fourth on his team in scoring and first amongst defencemen. Melancon also spent time with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and the Belleville Senators last season.

A native of Oshawa, ON, Melancon played his Junior hockey with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada between 2014-15 and 2016-17. He finished his three-year Junior career with 29 goals and 70 assists, good for 99 points in 200 regular season games. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defenseman added 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 37 playoff games with Blainville-Boisbriand.

a Tuque, QC, Adams-Moisan had the most productive season of his Junior career last year with the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs, posting 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-winger also collected four points (three goals, one assist) in seven playoff games. Before joining the Voltigeurs, Adams-Moisan played three seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, recording 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 152 games and serving 243 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.