Laval Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Defenseman Nathanael Halbert

July 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2020-21) with defenseman Nathanael Halbert.

Last season, Halbert joined the club on a tryout contract on February 19 for a first stint with Laval, recording an assist in five games while posting a +1 differential. The 24-year-old blueliner played four seasons with USports' McGill University before turning pro in the AHL. The 6'00'' and 194 lbs tallied 19 points (3 G, 16 A) while serving 80 penalty minutes in 68 regular season games in the collegiate ranks. He added a goal and nine assists in 22 playoff contests with McGill. Halbert also spent three seasons with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and Sherbrooke Phoenix where he totaled 63 points (15 G, 48 A) in addition to racking up 199 penalty minutes and a +56 differential. He recorded one goal and five assists in 31 playoff games in the Quebec junior league.

