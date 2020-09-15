Laval Rocket Agree to Terms on One-Year Contracts with Forward Pascal Aquin and Defenseman Tobie Bisson

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way AHL contracts (2020-21) with forward Pascal Aquin and defenseman Tobie Bisson.

Aquin, a Le Gardeur, QC native tallied 3 goals and 2 assists in 16 games with the Rochester Americans in the AHL in 2019-20. The 6'02'' and 201 lbs winger also took part in 43 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones in the ECHL, registering 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists) and serving 49 penalty minutes. Aquin, 23, played 221 games with the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes and Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL before joining the professional ranks. He collected 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) in five seasons in the QMJHL.

A native of Rosemere, QC, Bisson skated in 62 games with Cincinnati in the ECHL in 2019-20. The 6'03'' and 194 lbs defenseman scored 8 goals and 14 assists, purged 28 penalty minutes and posted a +9 differential. His 22 points ranked him second among his team blueliners. Bisson, also 23, played four seasons in the QMJHL before reaching the ECHL (with Baie-Comeau, Cape Breton and Blainville-Boisbriand). He won the Kevin Lowe Trophy in 2017-18, awarded to the league's best defensive defenseman, in addition of reaching the President's Trophy Finals on back-to-back seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (2016-17 and 2017-18).

