Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Tierna Davidson

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







As a Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee, Gotham FC defender Tierna Davidson is working with Girls Leadership to create community in football. As a founding nonprofit partner of Tierna's new ACL injury prevention program, Girls Leadership and Tierna are helping make education surrounding body literacy and nutrition more accessible than ever.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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