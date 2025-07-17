Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Ashley Hatch
July 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Ashley Hatch
Ashley's work with DCSCORES is about more than football - it's about who these young kids can be off the field, too. Blending arts and athletics is paramount to building community in the Spirit forward's eyes.
#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.