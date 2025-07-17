Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Ashley Hatch

July 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Ashley Hatch

Ashley's work with DCSCORES is about more than football - it's about who these young kids can be off the field, too. Blending arts and athletics is paramount to building community in the Spirit forward's eyes.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2025

