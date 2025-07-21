Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Abby Smith

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Nominee Spotlight: Abby Smith

Houston Dash keeper Abby Smith is dedicated to giving back to the next generation. Ensuring young kids have the right nutrition is a key part of Kids' Meals in Houston, where Abby is proudly serving the community that supports her.

