Sports stats

NWSL Houston Dash

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Abby Smith

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video


Nominee Spotlight: Abby Smith

Houston Dash keeper Abby Smith is dedicated to giving back to the next generation. Ensuring young kids have the right nutrition is a key part of Kids' Meals in Houston, where Abby is proudly serving the community that supports her.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide

Check out the Houston Dash Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Houston Dash Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central