Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Abby Smith
July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Nominee Spotlight: Abby Smith
Houston Dash keeper Abby Smith is dedicated to giving back to the next generation. Ensuring young kids have the right nutrition is a key part of Kids' Meals in Houston, where Abby is proudly serving the community that supports her.
