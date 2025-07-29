Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominees 2025

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Across the NWSL, our players are not only contributing on the pitch, but off the pitch and within their communities. The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes NWSL players for outstanding service and character off the pitch, spotlighting those who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back to their local communities.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.