Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Ryan Campbell

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

In honor of her friend and in hope of providing a safe place for young girls, Gotham FC keeper Ryan Campbell works with Katie's Save to build mental fortitude and resiliency for future generations.

