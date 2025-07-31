Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Ryan Campbell
July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Ryan Campbell
In honor of her friend and in hope of providing a safe place for young girls, Gotham FC keeper Ryan Campbell works with Katie's Save to build mental fortitude and resiliency for future generations.
