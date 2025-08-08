Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Kate Del Fava

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







"Soccer on the pitch and life off the pitch aren't worthwhile if you don't have community." Utah Royals defender Kate Del Fava loves her community, and is committed to helping all children feel seen and valued through her work with Primary Children's Hospital. #nwslimpact | presented by @nationwide







