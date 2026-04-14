Lauren Betts 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Lauren Betts was selected no.4 by the Washington Mystics and speaks to her draft night experience.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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