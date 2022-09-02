Laureano Gets Two Hits as Ports Lose to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - There was an extra buzz about Banner Island Ballpark on Thursday night as the Stockton Ports hosted the San Jose Giants in game three of their series. Ramon Laureano joined the Ports roster as he begins his major league rehab assignment, and he was batting second for Stockton. He picked up a pair of hits to try and help kickstart the Stockton offense, but they otherwise fell flat in a 10-3 loss to the Giants, who have now won two of the first three games of the series.

Laureano recorded hits in the third and eighth innings, going 2-4 on the night in his first appearance since going on the injured list on August 16. His single in the third came with one out, as he lined a ball through to the outfield. He again stung one well in the bottom of the eighth, a one-hopper that was gloved down at third base, but Laureano was able to hustle down the line and prevent a throw from the San Jose defense. He was the designated hitter on Thursday night, and will be in the outfield on Saturday in his next appearance with the Ports.

Stockton got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Brennan Malone opened up with a single and a stolen base to get him in scoring position. Two batters later, Dereck Salom launched a double to right center to score Malone and tie the game at 1-1.

That's when the game flipped on its head. San Jose proceeded to score runs in the third, fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to blow the game open, taking a 10-1 lead into the last inning. Steven Emanuels was the Ports starter, and he made it 5.1 innings before being chased after allowing three earned runs (four total), while walking five and allowing five hits.

The Giants officially busted the game open in the top of the eighth off of Luke Anderson, sending all nine hitters up in the inning and scoring five runs. All told, the Giants pounded out 11 in the win, and scored six of their runs against the Stockton bullpen.

Stockton put together a small rally in the ninth inning to help pad the stats. Milone was involved again, singling with one out and coming in to score on a Junior Perez base hit. The single for Perez extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and gave him 59 RBIs on the season. With the Ports down to their final strike, Cooper Uhl nearly left the ballpark, launching a rocket that hit off the wall in front of the Ports bullpen. His double scored Perez with ease and made it a 10-3 final.

