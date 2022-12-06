Latinovich Earns 22 Save Shutout

December 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL â Nick Latinovich would earn his second shutout of the year as the Havoc would dominate the first-place Evansville Thunderbolts.

With a fluttering goal in the first period from captain Tyler Piacentini, the Havoc wouldn't let up. Dom Procopio would fight a Thunderbolt to keep the energy going.

Rob Darrar would score a one-time goal in the second period to push the lead to 2-0 while Tyler Piacentini would seal the deal with his second of the game, an empty net goal.

