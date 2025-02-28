Latham Names Team for 2024 ECF Rematch

CHICAGO, Il. - Chicago Head Coach Chris Latham selected his game day roster for the Hounds' week three clash against the New England Free Jacks, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Chicago is looking to bounce back after a home-opening loss to the Utah Warriors, while the Free Jacks enter Dawg Town on the back of a bye week. New England beat Los Angeles in their week one matchup and will enter the game 1-0 with five table points. The game is a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals game. Fans can purchase tickets for the game here.

Forwards

Latham and forwards coach Todd Dammers elected to make one change in the starting forward pack from last weekend. Paddy Ryan replaces Charlie Abel at tighthead prop in the No. 3 shirt. Abel was dealt a three-week suspension after being shown a red card last weekend. He isn't available for selection until the Hounds' March 29th matchup against the NOLA Gold.

Ryan joins Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, loosehead prop, and Dylan Fawsitt, hooker, in the front row. Both Pifeleti and Fawsitt started in the opening two contests for Chicago. The front row trio combines for a total of 243 Major League Rugby appearances.

The rest of the forwards retain their positions from a week ago, across both the starting fifteen and the substitutes. The second row duo of James Scott and Hamish Bain will make their third consecutive start of the season on Sunday. While the veteran backrow consisting of Mason Flesch, Maclean Jones, and Lucas Rumball expected to put in another big shift against the reigning back-to-back champs.

Relieving the forwards are props Liam Fletcher and Ignacio Peculo, with hooker Jackson Zabierek at backup hooker. The promising young forward has made an impact off the bench in both games this season. Conall Boomer and MLR veteran Luke White round out Sunday's forwards.

Backs

Latham and Backs Coach Noel Reid opted for a pair of changes in the starting backline from a week ago.

MLR star wing Julian Dominguez was named in the lineup for the first time this season after being omitted from the team sheet in the opening two weeks of the new campaign. In his first two seasons with the Hounds, Dominguez racked up 14 tries and 1,477 meters on 129 carries (11.4 meters-per-carry). He's beaten 76 defenders and generated three clean breaks as well. This inflection of offensive firepower into the Hounds' backline is something fans should be excited to see on Sunday afternoon.

Scrumhalf Mitch Short and flyhalf Adriaan Carelese will combine in the playmaking positions against New England. Carelse's goal kicking has been on point this season- he's hit all four of his conversion attempts while sinking three of four penalty attempts. His point total stands at 17, tied for third-most in the league going into the weekend.

Oliver Devoto and Bryce Campbell link up in the midfield once again, marking their third consecutive game working as a tandem. Second-year player Noah Brown will look to get his first real taste of action on offense from his right wing position.

Michael Hand II will be making his Hounds debut against the Free Jacks on Sunday, becoming Chicago Hound Number No. 70 in the process. The second-year player did not appear for Chicago last season, but was sent to the Miami Sharks as a midseason loan. Hand II appeared in eight games for the Sharks, scoring three tries and gaining 238 meters on 29 carries (9.9 MPC), while registering one clean line break and beating five defenders.

The Irish-born, domestic-eligible prospect is a straight up freak athlete. He is 6'4, 240, and GPS clocked him running 23.3 miles per hour last season (10.43 meters/second). Hand will work with Julian Dominguez and Noah Brown to create one of the more physically empowering back three groupings across all of Major League Rugby. Bully ball for the Hounds.

Michael Baska and Noah Flesch both retaining their positions in the No. 21 and No. 23 shirts, respectively. However, the Hounds could also have another debut from the bench in replacement flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck. The German-born, domestic qualified player was a late addition for the Hounds, signing towards the conclusion of preseason training camp.

The game kicks off at 1 PM on Sunday afternoon from SeatGeek Stadium. Fans can buy tickets for the rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final game here. If fans are looking for accessible transportation options to the game, there are multiple shuttle busses offering round-trip packages for Sunday afternoon.

Fans can watch the game live on Fox Chicago+ and ESPN+. Internationally, viewers can stream the game on the Rugby Network.

Week Three Roster: Chicago Hounds vs New England Free Jacks

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 74

2. Dylan Fawsitt 100

3. Paddy Ryan 69

4. James Scott 19

5. Hamish Bain 2

6. Mason Flesch 45

7. Maclean Jones 57

8. Lucas Rumball 68

9. Mitch Short 2

10. Adriaan Carelse 57

11. Julian Dominguez 55

12. Ollie Devoto 2

13. Bryce Campbell 69

14. Noah Brown 15

15. Michael Hand II 8

16. Jackson Zabierek 8

17. Liam Fletcher 2

18. Ignacio Peculo 16

19. Conall Boomer 12

20. Luke White 82

21. Michael Baska 60

22. Chris Hilsenbeck 4

23. Noah Flesch 2

