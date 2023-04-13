Late-Surging SeaWolves Outlast Curve in 11 Inning Barn Burner

ERIE, Pa. - Lolo Sanchez recorded three hits as Altoona scored 10 runs for the second game in-a-row, but it was not enough to hold off a late surging comeback from Erie as the SeaWolves scored seven runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Curve, 13-10, on Thursday night at UPNC Park.

Altoona held a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and a four-run lead in the bottom of the tenth, but the SeaWolves would not be silenced as they combined for nine runs over the two frames to come away with the win.

Leading 6-4 in the ninth, Altoona sent Cameron Junker to the mound, who recorded the first out before walking Daniel Cabrera on nine pitches and allowing a double to Diego Rincones. Mario Feliciano then grounded into a fielder's choice when shortstop Andres Alvarez could not record an out at third base, resulting in one run scoring.

The Curve then turned to Braeden Ogle, who allowed a game-tying single to Trei Cruz in the next at-bat. Ogle would work a pair of groundball outs to get out of the inning and send Altoona to its first extra-inning game of the season.

In the top of the tenth, Connor Scott singled off Bryce Tassin to advance the placed runner Alvarez to third. Drew Maggi then reached on a fielder's choice and an error by Cruz to score Alvarez. Matt Fraizer followed with a single and Dylan Shockley singled to bring home Scott. Josh Palacios would follow with a two-run single to give the Curve a 10-6 lead before Tassin got out of the inning with a strikeout and double-play ball.

Erie would surge right back in the bottom of the frame. Ogle walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases, setting up a Josh Crouch double to score two runs. Juan Minaya would then enter for the Curve as Daniel Cabrera reached on a throwing error by Liover Peguero to make it a one-run game. Peguero would come out of the game with an apparent injury and be replaced at second by Domingo Leyba.

Minaya would get two quick outs, and it seemed as if the Curve had won the game with a slow ground ball to first baseman Mason Martin, but the ball popped off his mitt and an awkward exchange at first with Minaya covering resulted in Feliciano beating the throw and the tying run scoring at the plate. Colt Keith then launched a walk-off, three-run home run to sink the Curve and cap off the seven-run frame for Erie.

The Curve scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings to hold a 6-4 lead for most of the contest. Three-straight singles from Shockley, Palacios, and Sanchez loaded the bases on Erie starter Dylan Smith to open the third inning, setting up a Peguero RBI-groundout and a Martin two-run single.

Altoona loaded the bases again to open the fourth after Fraizer and Palacios were walked and Shockley was hit by a pitch by Yaya Chentouf. Sanchez then drew a bases-loaded walk off Austin Bergner and Peguero poked an RBI-single to left. Alvarez would score a run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Curve starter Justin Meis allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings on the night. Altoona received excellent relief work from Noe Toribio and Tyler Samaniego, who each threw two scoreless frames allowing just one hit. Toribio struck out five batters and Samaniego struck out four.

Shockley, Palacios, and Peguero each recorded two hits in the contest to go with Sanchez's three. The Curve finished with 12 hits but left nine runners on base.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with RHP Jared Jones on the mound for Altoona against LHP Brant Hurter for Erie.

