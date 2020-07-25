Late Score Lifts Dogs to Third-Straight Win

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: After the Milwaukee Milkmen knotted the game at four runs apiece in the eighth inning, the Dogs quickly responded - K.C. Hobson scored the winning run on a Blake Allemand single combined with a Milwaukee throwing error. Adam Choplick then struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to close out a 5-4 win and earn a series victory for Chicago.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Jalen Miller

Losing Pitcher: RHP Karch Kowalczyk

Save: LHP Adam Choplick

Star of the Game: Luke Westphal. In his first 2020 start, Westphal struck out eight batters and allowed just a single run. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and stranded two Milwaukee runners in the fifth.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Three

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Ill.

When? Sunday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Zach Hartman (Milwaukee) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.tv

Extra Bite: The Dogs launched two home runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead, courtesy of Harrison Smith and K.C. Hobson. Hobson's blast bounced off of the Impact Field parking garage in right field.

