Late Runs Not Enough to Lead Boise to Victory

August 13, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - A slow offensive night saw the Boise Hawks (13-10) fall at the hands of the Idaho Falls Chukars (14-9) on Thursday night by a final score of 5-2 at Memorial Stadium.

The ballgame went into the Chukars hands right away, with Idaho Falls scoring Steve Barmakian from second base on an Hidekel Gonzalez throwing error to put Idaho Falls up 1-0 in the top of the first.

No more runs would be scored until the top of the fourth, when Hunter Hisky hit a three run home run for Idaho Falls to make it 4-0 Chukars.

After Hisky's homer, both teams would go down in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh, with Jake Binder, the Idaho Falls starter and John Ellison, who took over for Matt Gabbert on the mound for the Hawks, dominating opposing hitters.

It took until the eighth inning for the Boise Hawks to finally get their first hit of the night, and Pat Adams was the one to deliver it, leading off by drilling a ball off the wall in left-center for a triple and his first knock as a member of the Boise Hawks.

Binder lost his no-hitter to Adams, and then lost his shutout on the very next batter, when Gonzalez doubled into the left field corner to put Boise on the board and make it 5-1.

In the top of the ninth the Chukars threatened to extend their lead, putting runners on second and third, but Kenny Ogg got Barmakian to strike out swinging to keep Boise behind by just four.

Wladimir Galindo would hit his 15th home run of the year in the bottom of the ninth, going over the right field fence to put Boise down 5-2, and make it back to back games with an opposite field blast for the Hawks first baseman.

Although this week's series has now been evened up at one game per side, the Hawks still lead the Highway Series on the season at 6-5.

Boise will try and move ahead in the weekly series, and expand their lead in the season series tomorrow, in one of the best pitching matchups of the season.

Matt Dallas will march to the mound for the Boise Hawks, as he opposes Nick Floyd for Idaho Falls. Floyd leads the league with a 4.27 earned run average, and Dallas is right behind him, second in the PBL with a 4.44 ERA.

First pitch for Friday's contest is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. at Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.