Late Rally Not Enough in Windy West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas - Trailing 7-0 after six frames, Northwest Arkansas stormed back to plate five runs in the seventh inning; but could not muster any more. The Naturals extended the team's losing streak to four games with a 7-5 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Friday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Anderson Miller started the seventh-inning rally with a sharp single to left field, followed by a screaming knock from Travis Jones to center. Nick Heath tapped a dribbler back to the mound where starter, James Naile's throw to first went awry, scoring Miller from second base. Gabriel Cancel continued his hot streak with a bleeding single to short rightfield to score Jones, cutting the Midland lead to 7-2 and knocking Naile from the game.

Samir Duenez stepped to hit and scorched a base hit to left-centerfield, plate two runs and helped set-up a sacrifice fly for Emmanuel Rivera to make it a 7-5 ballgame.

Northwest Arkansas (9-13) brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning with runners at the corners and two-outs against Norge Ruiz; but failed to continue the game, dropping the contest, 7-5.

Midland (12-9) scored seven runs in the first four innings with six coming against starter, Jace Vines (0-3, 4.58) and capitalized on six walks by the Naturals' staff. The bullpen helped keep the deficit at no-greater than seven. Walker Sheller allowed a run in two innings of work with a trio of punchouts. Emilio Ogando tossed two perfect innings in the sixth and seventh while Gabe Speier tip-toed around two hits in the eighth, giving the bats a fighting chance.

The offense hit just 2-for-14 with men in scoring position and started the game 0-for-8. The Naturals had the lead-off man on in each of the first three innings; but could not break the scoreboard.

Cancel finished with a knock and has drove in two runs and have nine RBI through the first five games of the eight-game road trip and currently leads the Texas League with 20 RBI. Heath (2-for-5), Duenez (2-for-5) and Rivers (2-for-4) all finished with a pair of singles.

The four-game losing skid comes on the heels of a five-game winning streak. Northwest Arkansas has posted win streaks of four games and five games while having two losing streaks of nine and the current five-gamer.

The eight-game road trip continues with game two of the four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas on Saturday, April 27 through Monday, April 29 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's). Right-hander, Gerson Garabito (1-1, 5.00 ERA) takes the hill for his fourth straight road start. Right-hander, Brian Howard (2-0 1.71 ERA) will toe the slab for the hometown Midlanders.

Catch the live play-by-play action of the road opener in west Texas on Saturday night with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on AM-1590, the Ticket-2 at 6:40 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading to first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

