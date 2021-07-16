Late Rally Lifts Travs over Naturals

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers got outhit for the second straight night but for the second straight night snagged a win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 4-3 on Thursday. All five hits that the Travs garnered in the game were singles. David Masters and Connor Kopach each drove in a pair of runs. The Travs trailed twice in the game before blowing a late lead only to score the decisive run in the top of the ninth. Ray Kerr was the winning pitcher, working the seventh and eighth innings and surrendering just one run on one hit. Michael Stryffeler pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Moments That Mattered

* Connor Kopach put the Travs on top with a two strike, two out, two run single in the seventh.

* Ray Kerr retired the first five hitters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings but Brewer Hicklen hit a deep drive to left-center that banged high off the wall just eluding the glove of a leaping Julio Rodriguez and rolled away for a game tying inside the park home run.

* In the ninth, Carter Bins walked and stole second. He then raced home with the eventual game-winning run on David Masters' two out hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B David Masters: 2-4, 2 RBI

* RHP Matt Brash: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K, HR

News and Notes

* Matt Brash made his Travs and Double-A debut as the starting pitcher.

* The victory was the Travs first of the season when trailing after six innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday with left-hander Brandon Williamson (0-2, 7.07) making the start for the Travs against lefty Drew Parrish (1-2, 4.33) for the Naturals. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

