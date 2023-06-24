Late Rally Leads Chukars to Game 2 Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT- After scoring just 1 run in their last 18 innings opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads, the offense of the Idaho Falls Chukars would be up to the task on Saturday night in Game 2 of a 3 game set. Powered by the long ball, the Idaho Falls attack would keep the Chukars in the game throughout the night. Trailing by 2 in the eighth, Idaho Falls would mount a threat loading the bases with 2 outs. Rookie Michael Kohn would be called upon in the clutch situation and would deliver in the biggest moment.

With his back against the wall in a 2 strike hole, Kohn would get a pitch he could handle on the inside, launching it over the wall in right center field for a grand slam. This would give Idaho Falls a 2 run advantage to start the final 2 innings of play. The PaddleHeads would be unable to recover from this crushing blow seeing the final 6 batters of the game go down in order allowing Idaho Falls to escape with a 13-11 win.

