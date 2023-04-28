Late Rally Comes up Short as Ports Drop Third Straight

Modesto, CA - The Ports made three errors leading to five unearned runs and went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position as Stockton suffered a 5-3 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. The Ports have dropped three straight and 11 of 12.

Stockton had chances to open the scoring in the first, second and third innings but hit into double plays to end each inning. In the top of the first, the Ports (3-15) had runners on second and third with one out but Luis Marinez flew out to right field and Colby Thomas was thrown out at home plate to end the frame. With the bases loaded and one out in the second, Jose Escorche grounded into a double play, and TJ Schofield-Sam bounced into a twin-killing in the same situation to end the third inning.

The Nuts (11-7) took advantage of Stockton mistakes to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With Cole Young on third base and two outs, Escorche bobbled a sharp ground ball off the bat of Freuddy Batista allowing a run to score to give Modesto a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning the Nuts added on. Young started the inning with a triple down the right field line against Garland and scored on an error by Ports first baseman Kevin Richards with one out to give the Nuts a 2-0 lead. After a groundout and a walk put runners on first and second, Colin Davis drilled a triple to the left center field gap to drive in two runs and double the Modesto lead to 4-0. Andrew Miller followed with an infield single to make it 5-0 and chase Garland.

The Ports' offense showed signs of life in a three-run eighth. Brayan Buelvas clobbered a no-doubt home run to left field off Modesto reliever Stefan Raeth to start the inning getting the Ports on the board and after a walk to Richards, Schofield-Sam lined a triple down the right field line to make it 5-2. After a strikeout and a walk, Bjay Cooke lined a single to left field to score Schofield-Sam from third base to bring the Ports to within two at 5-3. A wild pitch with two outs moved the runners up to second and third with two outs, but Raeth struck out Clark Elliott to end the threat.

A two-out single by Richards in the top of the ninth brought the tying run to the plate for Stockton, but Schofield-Sam grounded out to end the ballgame.

Despite walking seven batters, Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse (3-1) got the win allowing two hits with six strikeouts over five shutout innings. Garland (0-2) took the loss for the Ports surrendering five unearned runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. Lefty Blake Townsend picked up his first save of the season working around Richards' two-out single.

The Ports will look to get back into the win column behind Yehizon Sanchez in game four of the series on Friday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

