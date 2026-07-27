Late Push Falls Short as Hearts Drop Friendly to Sarasota

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - On a picture-perfect summer evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium, Hearts of Pine welcomed Sarasota Paradise FC for the first of two friendly matches in front of the largest crowd of the season to date. With clear skies overhead and the Dirigo Union providing nonstop chants, drums, flags and trumpets, the atmosphere felt every bit like a league match despite the exhibition setting.

The Snowbird Derby consists of two non-league friendlies, with the first match played in Portland and the second set for Sarasota on Wednesday, July 29. The match provided an opportunity for both clubs to rotate their squads, evaluate players and give extended minutes to several players who have seen limited action during the regular season.

Regardless of tonight's game not counting towards league or tournament rankings, Portland came out with intensity from the opening whistle, pressing aggressively, winning loose balls and looking determined to dictate the pace early. The Hearts created the first dangerous chances of the night, including a strong individual run from Malik Jakupovic that narrowly missed the target and several promising attacking combinations that kept Sarasota's back line under pressure.

Sarasota found the breakthrough in the 19th minute, but Portland continued to push forward. The visitors threatened again through a series of dangerous corner kicks midway through the first half, though goalkeeper Kashope Oladapo and the Hearts defense stood tall with several key clearances.

The Hearts carried that momentum into the second half, continuing to create quality opportunities while controlling long stretches of possession. A dangerous free kick and several sustained attacking sequences kept Sarasota pinned back as Portland searched for the equalizer.

The breakthrough finally came in the 69th minute. Ollie Wright started the move with a long switch to JT Kamara before continuing his run into the penalty area. Kamara found Tyler Huck with a pass on the right flank, and Huck delivered a perfectly weighted cross across the face of goal, where Wright arrived to head home at the back post, igniting the Fitzpatrick Stadium crowd as Portland leveled the match, 1-1.

Sarasota answered almost immediately, however, restoring its lead just two minutes later with a header off a corner kick that slipped inside the far post to make it 2-1.

"I thought we got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win it," said coach Bobby Murphy. "Then you give up the goal and it takes the wind out of everybody's sails because it's something that's completely self-inflicted."

The Hearts refused to back down over the final 20 minutes. Portland continued to attack with urgency, earning multiple set-piece opportunities, including a dangerous corner kick in the 79th minute and a free kick just outside the penalty area in the 88th minute after a Sarasota handball. Wright's late effort was on target, but the Sarasota goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

As emotions rose during three minutes of stoppage time, both teams battled until the final whistle in what became a physical, competitive contest. Despite the result, Portland showed resilience throughout the evening, creating several dangerous chances and battling until the closing moments before falling 2-1.

The Hearts will travel to Sarasota to play the second match of the Snowbird Derby on Wednesday, July 29.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2026

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