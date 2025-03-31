Late PK Drama in Nashville + 2 Crucial VAR Interventions in New England!

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC YouTube Video







This week on Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down the most controversial referee decisions from MLS Matchday 6! We've got late drama in Nashville as Walker Zimmerman is whistled for a handball that leads to Cincinnati's game-winning penalty. In LA, fans are calling out a possible offside on Christian Ramirez's goal against Orlando. Plus, two significant VAR interventions in New England: one that correctly pulls the play back when the ball goes out of bounds before a foul, and another clear penalty that was missed.

Was it the right call? Did VAR save the day or stir the pot even more? Let us know what you think in the comments

