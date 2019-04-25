Late Offense Leads to LumberKings Win

CLINTON, IA - Connor Scott homered and the Clinton LumberKings offense broke out late for a 7-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday afternoon in Clinton. The LumberKings (11-8) were the designated road team despite playing at their home park, thus capturing their first road win over Quad Cities (10-9) since 2017.

Quad Cities started the scoring in the bottom of the second against Clinton starter Peyton Culbertson. David Hensley doubled to open the inning - moved to third on a Jonathan Lacroix single - and then scored on a double play.

Culbertson allowed only one more run, an unearned run, in top of the sixth inning. He ended his start going six innings allowing one run on seven hits while walking one and striking out five and received a no decision for his time out.

The LumberKings had little to show for their time at the plate through the first four innings but scratched across a run in the fifth on a Will Banfield double and Marcos Rivera RBI single.

Clinton took their first lead of the game in the in the sixth. Jerar Encarnacion doubled with two outs, moved to third on an error, and then scored on a wild pitch.

The one-run lead did not hold for long as the River Bandits tied the score in the bottom of the sixth.

Connor Scott broke the 2-2 tie with his first home run of the year in the top of the eighth off River Bandits reliever Joey Gonzalez. Scott's home run landed in the Lumberlounge in right and was just the beginning of a three-run rally that put Clinton on top for good.

Gonzalez (0-1) would stay in to work the ninth and allow another two runs to Clinton and was hung with the loss for his time out. Over 2.2 innings of work he allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

Tyler Jones benefited from the late LumberKings late offense and was awarded with his first win of the year for his two innings of relief work. He allowed no runs on just one hit while walking none and striking out three.

The LumberKings will now travel south to Quad Cities to continue their five-game series with the River Bandits on Friday night. Clinton will throw lefty Manuel Rodriguez (1-0, 1.79) while the River Bandits will counter with right-handed pitcher Cody Deason (0-1, 4.50). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:20 p.m. with the pregame show.

