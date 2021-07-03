Late Offense Comes up Short in Ballers Fifth-Straight Loss on SaturdayÃÂ

July 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Two innings with three runs late in the ballgame gave the Cannon Ballers hope, but it ultimately fell short as Kannapolis dropped their fifth-straight game to the Charleston RiverDogs 11-6 on Saturday night.

RHP Andrew Dalquist (L, 1-4) began the night on the mound for Kannapolis. The No.5 prospect in the White Sox organization struggled on the hill, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out three. RHP Marcus Evey relieved Dalquist in the third, unable to shift the tide, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two.

The RiverDogs opened the scoring emphatically in the top of the third inning. Heriberto Hernandez began the night with an RBI single to left field, scoring Michael Berglund and Alika Williams. Two batters later, Garrett Hiott added an RBI single of his own to center field, scoring Brett Wisely and Hernandez. Johan Lopez continued the high-scoring inning with an RBI single to left field that gave Hiott the chance to cross the plate, putting Charleston ahead 5-0 early.

Hernandez notched another RBI in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to center field, driving home Wisely to make it 6-0. Nick Schnell then tallied the fifth RBI single of the ballgame for the RiverDogs, growing the lead to 7-0.

The Cannon Ballers continued to fight throughout the ballgame, putting up two innings of three runs in the sixth and seventh. In the bottom of the sixth inning, D.J. Gladney put the Ballers on the board with an RBI groundout, scoring Bryan Ramos. Caberea Weaver followed with an RBI of his own, reaching on a fielder's choice with Gladney crossing the plate. Daniel Millwee then smacked an RBI double to center field, pulling Kannapolis to within striking distance and shortening the lead to 7-3.

LHP Ben Brecht (W, 2-2) started on the mound for the RiverDogs, looking sharp in his five innings of work. The 6'7" southpaw struck out five and walked one, allowing four hits and zero runs. RHP Hector Figueroa relieved Brecht in the sixth, unable to continue the success by allowing three runs on three hits in one inning of work while walking one.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ramos tallied his team-high 32nd RBI of the season on a double to center field, scoring Samil Polanco. After Ramos advanced to third, Luis Mieses' RBI single to right field allowed Ramos to cross the plate, making it 7-5. With Mieses at first base, Gladney unloaded a 419-foot fly ball to center field, hitting the deepest double ever seen at Atrium Health Ballpark. The long two-base hit inched Kannapolis closer to a tie ballgame, closing the gap to 7-6.

Charleston answered in the top of the eighth with a bases-clearing RBI double off the bat of Alika Williams. The former Arizona State infielder cranked a line drive to right field that scored Schnell, Hiott, and Berglund, giving the RiverDogs insurance runs to make it 10-6. Johan Lopez added yet another run in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly that brought home Hernandez for the third time in the ballgame, expanding the lead to 11-6.

The Ballers will look to close out the homestand with a win on Sunday night in the series finale against Charleston. First pitch for the Fourth of July ballgame will commence at 6:00 p.m., with a fireworks extravaganza planned for fans to enjoy. RHP Chase Solesky (1-3, 4.63 ERA) will return to the mound on Sunday, with local product RHP Seth Johnson (3-2, 3.31 ERA) getting his second start of the week for the RiverDogs.

Tickets can be purchased for any of the remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.