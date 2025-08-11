Late Obregon Tally Gives WSC Exciting 3-3 Home Draw SundayÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

While not the full result, Westchester Soccer Club gave their home supporters and all on hand for First Responders night lots of thrills, rallying in stoppage time for a 3-3 draw against the South Georgia Tormenta FC.

WSC came out strong, applying constant pressure early but failing to convert. Defender Rashid Tetteh was an early hero, making two goal-line saves to keep the score level until the 27th minute, when a defensive lapse proved costly. South Georgia's Mason Tunbridge sent in a free kick from 30 yards out that slipped through the box untouched, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived-just seven minutes later, Joel Johnson delivered a pinpoint cross to Noah Powder, who headed homethe equalizer.

The second half began much like the first, with Westchester on the front foot-this time led by Dean Guezen. Just minutes in, Guezen raced down the right sideline and tucked a shot past the keeper to put WSC up 2-1. But the joy didn't last long. In less than 10 minutes, South Georgia struck twice to swing the score to 3-2, deflating the home crowd.

Westchester kept pressing and earned their reward late. In the final minutes, a defensive lapse by South Georgia put JC Obregon on the penalty spot. Calm, cool, and collected-as he's been all season-Obregon buried the kick to level the score at 3-3, where it would remain until the final whistle.

Next up, Westchester heads to Charlotte to face the Independence on Friday, August 15, before returning home in two weeks to host the Portland Hearts of Pine at 7 p.m on the 24th.







