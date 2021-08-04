Late Lead Slips Away in 8-7 Loss to Fresno

The Fresno Grizzlies scored twice in both the eighth and ninth innings to rally past the Giants, 8-7, on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park. San Jose enjoyed a five-run lead in the contest, but was unable to hold off Fresno and suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the opener of the six-game series. With the loss, the Giants (51-28) fell two games behind Fresno (53-26) for the best record in Low-A West.

San Jose raced out to an early 5-0 lead on Tuesday after home runs from Luis Matos and Marco Luciano. A one-out walk to Luis Toribio before a fielding error on a ball hit by Jairo Pomares set the table for the Giants in the top of the first. Matos was up next and he lined the first pitch of his at-bat over the fence in straightaway left for a three-run homer. The home run was Matos' ninth of the season.

Luciano would later blast his league-leading 18th homer of the year to extend the advantage. Pomares walked in the top of the third before Luciano came up with two outs and hit a towering two-run home run to left. The round-tripper stretched the San Jose lead to 5-0.

Meanwhile, Giants starter Wil Jensen began his outing with four scoreless innings. Jensen allowed only three hits over the first four frames and maintained the 5-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. In the fifth, Ronaiker Palma singled with one out and then scored Fresno's first run of the game when Eddy Diaz laced a two-out triple to deep right center.

The Grizzlies then used their own three-run homer to get right back into the game in the bottom of the sixth. A one-out single from Drew Romo started the rally for Fresno. Julio Carreras then hit a grounder to first that Toribio fielded, but threw wildly to second in an effort to force out Romo. The error put runners on first and second for the Grizzlies. After Joe Aeilts struck out, Trevor Boone stepped to the plate and crushed a three-run home run to left. The homer, which came on Jensen's final pitch out of the night, trimmed the San Jose lead to 5-4.

After reliever Randy Rodriguez recorded the final out of the sixth inning, the Giants immediately answered with a two-run top of the seventh to reclaim the momentum. Harrison Freed was hit by a pitch to start the inning and he would score all the way from first when Toribio hammered a one-out double into the right center field gap. Then with two down, Matos collected his fourth RBI of the night when he grounded a single into left plating Toribio to make it 7-4.

Rodriguez worked around a leadoff triple in the bottom of the seventh to keep the lead at three runs, but Fresno was relentless late and continued their comeback in the eighth. Juan Sanchez was summoned from the bullpen to start the inning and he promptly allowed back-to-back singles to Warming Bernabel and Romo - both on 0-2 pitches - to put runners on first and second. After Carreras struck out, Aeilts delivered an RBI single to bring Fresno to within 7-5. San Jose closer Clay Helvey was then summoned, but he uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third before a passed ball on catcher Patrick Bailey allowed Romo to score making it 7-6. Boone would eventually work a walk, but with the potential tying run at third base, Helvey induced Palma to ground into an inning-ending double play to keep the lead with the Giants.

It was still 7-6 when Helvey returned to the mound in the bottom of the ninth and he began the inning by retiring Jack Yalowitz on a groundout. Unfortunately, that would be the final out recorded by a Giants pitcher in the game. Diaz followed with a single to put the tying run on base. Then with Zac Veen at the plate, Helvey made a wild pick-off throw to first allowing Diaz to speed all the way into third. Veen would eventually work a full count and on the 3-2 pitch, belted a fly ball off the fence in straightaway center. Diaz easily scored the tying run on the hit while Veen made it into third with a triple. Up next was Bernabel and with the infield playing in, he hit a grounder to Casey Schmitt at third base. Veen immediately broke for the plate and when Schmitt twice mishandled the ball, was able to score the game-winning run without a throw home. The play was ruled a fielder's choice with Bernabel credited with the game-winning RBI.

San Jose suffered their fourth walk-off loss of the season. Two of the four defeats have come against Fresno.

GIANTS NOTES

Versus The Grizzlies

The Giants fell to 8-11 against Fresno following Tuesday's loss. San Jose has dropped six of their last seven games to the Grizzlies. Fresno is the only team in the league that the Giants have a losing record against this season. A win on Tuesday would have moved San Jose into first place for the first time since July 9.

Matos Surging

Luis Matos finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI's. The Low-A West Player of the Week has now hit safely in his last nine games. Matos is batting at a .488 clip (20-for-41) during the hit streak.

Inside The Box Score

Fresno out-hit San Jose by a 13-7 margin. The Grizzlies hit three triples. Four of the eight runs allowed by Giants pitching were unearned.

On The Mound

Wil Jensen allowed four runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings in his start. Jensen surrendered seven hits, walked none and struck out four. Clay Helvey (3-4) was saddled with the loss after yielding both runs in the bottom of the ninth.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

