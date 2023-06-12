Late Inning Woes Halt Ports, Drop Series Finale

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Another late inning rally sinks the Ports in the series final at Inland Empire as the 66ers score five runs in the eighth inning to win 6-2 on Sunday evening.

The Ports (20-37) had three-straight hits to start the game and jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Henry Bolte's two-run homer (4) out to right field. It would stay that way until the fifth when the 66ers would get a run on an RBI double from left fielder Mason Holt to make it a 2-1 game.

That's all Inland Empire (28-26) would be able to manage against Stockton starter Wander Guante, who went seven innings for the second-straight start, allowing just one run on five hits with only two walks to six strikeouts. Guante threw seven shutout innings last Sunday to earn the California League pitcher of the week award, and was equally dominant in this series finale as well.

But the 66ers would get to Dallas Woolfolk in the bottom of the eighth, as the big right hander coming off Tommy John surgery would allow a one-out, solo home run to Mike Peabody to tie the game. A walk and his own throwing error to first would put the 66ers ahead 3-2, and a fielder's choice ground out made it a 4-2 Inland Empire lead.

A sac fly from Holt and a base hit by Saturday night's walk-off hero Jorge Ruiz made it a 6-2 game. Alan Carter threw two hitless innings in relief to earn the win and move to 2-2, and Wolfolk took the loss dropping him to 0-3.

Bolte and manager Gregorio Petit were both ejected from the game in the middle of the sixth for arguing balls and strikes.

The Ports will begin a six-game series at Lake Elsinore on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

